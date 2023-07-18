Man ends life, wife among seven booked

A 31-year-old man allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a fan in his room due to a domestic dispute at Green City in New Nanda Colony here, police said on Tuesday. The complainant alleged that a few days ago, the couple engaged in a heated argument. (iStock)

The Jodhewal police lodged a case of abetment to suicide on Monday against the man’s estranged wife and six in-laws, including father in-law, mother in-law, sister in-law and her husband, following a complaint lodged by the victim’s father.

The man committed suicide on Monday. The couple was living separately from the past one-and-a-half years and the woman had filed a dowry case against him.

According to the complainant, a resident of New Nanda Colony, his elder son got married to the accused in 2021. He said that the accused would frequently engage in arguments with his son over trivial matters, causing him distress.

The complainant alleged that a few days ago, the couple engaged in a heated argument.

ASI Karamjit Singh, the investigating officer, said that an FIR has been registered against the accused under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police are currently conducting a search to apprehend the accused individuals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON