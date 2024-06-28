31-yr-old loses 56,000 to online fraudsters in Panchkula

A 31-year-old lost ₹56,000 to online fraudsters in lieu of payment for vaccination of dogs. The victim from Panchkula has a veterinary clinic in Eco city in New Chandigarh. (HT Photos)

In her complaint, Vanya Vaidya told the police that she is staying on rent in Sector 12 for the last two years and is pursuing her PHD from PGI. She also has a veterinary clinic in Eco city in New Chandigarh. She said that on June 24 at about 6 pm she got a call from unknown number and the caller identified himself as Manjit Singh, who said that 75 German Shepherd in military area in Sector 31, Chandigarh, needs to be vaccinated. He asked her to send quotation on a number provided by him, which she did.

The caller then made her talk to another person posing as his senior and he told her that they have to make payment to her in advance through UPI and the same will be done through video call. They engaged her in conversation on video call and somehow got her account linked through google pay to their credit card and got ₹56,000 transferred.

A case under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in cyber crime police station, Sector 12, Panchkula.