Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3,200 MT wheat meant for public distribution rots in Kaithal

3,200 MT wheat meant for public distribution rots in Kaithal

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 03, 2022 01:00 AM IST

Since the quality of the wheat is very poor and not edible, there are reports that the damaged wheat has already been declared as non-issuable by the Food Corporation of India

3,200 MT wheat meant for public distribution rots in Kaithal (HT Photo)
ByNeeraj Mohan, Karnal

: Nearly 3,200 metric tonnes of wheat meant for public distribution and lying in open plinths for the last three years at a grain market in Pundri in Kaithal district has decayed due to official apathy and negligence.

Since the quality of the wheat is very poor and not edible, there are reports that the damaged wheat has already been declared as non-issuable by the Food Corporation of India.

The rotted wheat would have been given as one month’s ration to around 6.40 lakh people under the Haryana food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department’s public distribution system that distributes 5kgs per person per month.

The officials said that the estimated cost of the decayed wheat is around 6.50 crore. It was stored in open for the past three years after its procurement during the 2019-20 rabi marketing season.

It is learnt that Kaithal district food and supplies controller (DFSC) has already written to the higher authorities for action against the officials responsible for this huge loss to the state government.

However, Kaithal DFSC Pramod Kumar could not be contacted through repeated phone calls and text messages.

Kaithal district food and supplies officer Pardeep Kumar said that he has recently joined and he did not have much information about this incident.

Mukul Kumar, director, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department said that the matter is being looked into and necessary action will be taken. On whether the FCI has declared it as non-issuable is also being checked, he said.

This is not the first incidence of procured wheat getting damaged in the government godowns as thousands of rotten bags of wheat were found in the open plinths of the Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation (Hafed) in Indri in Karnal in February this year and later two officials were suspended for negligence. ENDS

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Mohan

Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP