326 Chandigarh households fined since August 1 for unsegregated waste
Cracking the whip against households giving mixed dry and wet garbage, the Chandigarh municipal corporation has issued 326 challans since August 1.
The fine ranges from ₹232 to ₹11,576 per default, depending on the category of the housing unit.
After challaning 370 households in two weeks in July, MC had started an aggressive challan drive from August 1 to push for greater compliance.
“We have been actively conducting awareness drives among households in association with RWAs and other citizen groups to encourage people to give segregated waste. We have also distributed awareness pamphlets through door-to-door garbage collectors. But the violation continues. So, penalties are being imposed on the erring households, with particular focus on regular defaulters,” said MC commissioner Anindita Mitra.
Through a survey, MC has identified 514 houses in the city that are regular defaulters. These households are spread all over the city – in sectors, villages and rehabilitation colonies. However, at 299, majority of the 514 houses are located in sectors.
Sector 15 has the highest number of such houses (51). It is closely followed by Manimajra (45), then EWS Colony (38) and Sector 25 (29).
“While there is particular focus on these 514 houses, we are also closely monitoring all other households from where unsegregated waste is coming. Challans are being issued in all such cases,” said Mitra.
As part of the drive, MC is analysing every garbage collection vehicle coming to the material recovery facilities (MRF) that have dedicated space for sorting of recoverable dry waste, including paper, cards, recyclable plastics, glass bottles, metal, etc.
It has been more than three years since MC mandated segregation of waste at source. But, as per MC officials, around 25% of the waste is still arriving without segregation. Poor segregation record was one of the reasons for Chandigarh’s poor performance in the 2021 Swachh Survekshan rankings.
-
Kangra’s Nurpur notified as new police district
Nurpur would be the 14th police district of the state. Apart from 12 districts, the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial area is also a separate police district. The Himachal Pradesh home department issued a notification on Nurpur being granted police district status. The new police district will have Nurpur, Indora, Damtal, Fatehpur, Jawali and Rehan police stations under its jurisdiction. Himachal Pradesh forest minister and Nurpur MLA Rakesh Pathania had been pursuing the issue for a long time.
-
Three caught with illicit liquor, heroin, poppy husk in Panchkula
The local police arrested three men with 15 boxes of illicit liquor, 24 gm heroin and over 17 kg poppy husk in three different cases on Thursday. The liquor was recovered form Gulfam Khan of Shiv Colony, Pinjore. Police said they got a tip-off that Gulfam, who supplied illicit liquor to different places, will pass through Pinjore. Following a tip-off, police laid a naka at the overbridge of mini-secretariat. The driver, Vijay Kumar, was arrested.
-
Father-son duo booked in Panchkula for selling mortgaged property
Police booked a father-son duo for allegedly cheating a bank by selling mortgaged property. The accused, Baldev Chand Bansal and his son Tarjinder Kumar Bansal, residents of Sector 7, Panchkula, are directors of the Daruya-based Avril Traders Private Limited. A complaint was lodged by Sector 8, assistant general manager with the then Allahabad Bank (now Indian Bank), Ajay Kumar.
-
Jammu-Srinagar national highway partially restored
The 270-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was partially restored on Friday afternoon after a brief closure in the morning due to fresh landslides and shooting stones at Ramban, said officials. The 174 Amarnath Yatris, who were held up at Chanderkote in Ramban district, proceeded for Baltal and Pahalgam routes, they added. People are advised not to travel on the highway without confirmation from traffic control units at Jammu, Srinagar and Ramban.
-
Chandigarh Congress protests rising prices, GST on essential items
The Chandigarh unit of the Congress party on Friday staged a protest against the rising prices, imposition of GST on essential food items and the Agnipath scheme. The march, led by party's Chandigarh president HS Lucky, was stopped by police after the protesters covered some distance from the Sector 18/19 light point while heading towards the Punjab Raj Bhavan.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics