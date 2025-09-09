3.26cr sanctioned for flood relief: Haryana to give up to 15,000/acre as crop loss compensation

The Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government on Monday sanctioned ₹3.26 crore as a “reserve fund” to provide immediate relief to people affected by heavy rains and a flood-like situation in Haryana. Verification of claims registered on the portal is currently underway, a government spokesperson said. (HT)

The chief minister said that the sanctioned amount will be spent on providing food, clothing, temporary shelters, tents, fodder for animals and other essential items including petrol, diesel and fuels, along with transportation of relief material and drainage works in rural areas.

The state government reported that 13 people have died in the state due to house collapses caused by the rains. The fatalities include four in Fatehabad, three in Bhiwani, two each in Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar, and one each in Hisar and Faridabad. Families of the deceased will receive an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh each, totaling ₹52 lakh, the government said, adding that farmers affected by the floods will receive crop loss compensation ranging from ₹7,000 to ₹15,000 per acre, depending on the percentage of damage.

The government has launched the e-Kshatipurti portal to register crop losses and facilitate timely distribution of subsidies. So far, 2.53 lakh farmers from 5,217 villages have registered nearly 15 lakh acres of affected land.

Haryana grows paddy on over 34 lakh acres.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Monday said he personally visited several waterlogged villages in the past two days to assess the situation and interact with affected residents. “The situation is under control, and all necessary steps are being taken to ensure timely relief and support for affected families,” he added.

Officials have been instructed to map damaged areas using drones. “Crops of cotton, paddy, and millet have suffered significant damage. Compensation up to ₹15,000 per acre will be provided for affected crops. To address fodder shortages, arrangements are underway to procure dry fodder from districts unaffected by waterlogging, ensuring livestock needs are met,” the CM said.

All deputy commissioners have been directed to survey houses that have collapsed or been partially damaged. Families residing on Panchayat land for over 20 years whose homes have been affected will also be eligible for financial assistance.

Relief camps have been established for people displaced by waterlogging.

The government has deployed medical teams to flood-hit areas, providing healthcare through temporary medical camps.

BKU chief demands ₹50,000 per acre as compensation

Karnal: Gurnam Singh Charuni, president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), called the Haryana government’s crop loss compensation of ₹7,000– ₹15,000 per acre “unjust,” saying farmers face losses of nearly ₹70,000 per acre. He demanded that at least ₹50,000 per acre be provided and also urged compensation for damaged tubewells, which cost around ₹4 lakh each. Charuni also demanded that the agriculture department should be involved during girdawari assessments and that farmers be informed about losses and compensation to ensure transparency.

Congress MP Surjewala blames state for flood havoc

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala inspected flood-hit villages in Yamunanagar on Monday, criticising the Haryana government for failing to prepare before the monsoon. He said no flood prevention measures, embankment strengthening, desilting of drains, or mock drills were conducted. He claimed heavy losses to farmers, with crops such as cotton, sugarcane, paddy, and vegetables submerged. Industries have also been severely affected, including the scientific instrument industry in Ambala and factories in Bahadurgarh, including Maruti’s car yard.

Surjewala held the Nayab Singh Saini government largely responsible for the destruction and economic losses caused by the floods.