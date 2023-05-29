32-year-old Raipur Rani man held for rape attempt

The police have arrested a 32-year-old man for attempting to rape a girl in Raipur Rani on Friday. As per the police, the victim complained that the accused, Vijay Kumar of Raipur Rani had been harassing her for the last six months. On Friday night, he forcefully entered her house. He also threatened to kill her before fleeing the spot. The police have arrested a 32-year-old man for attempting to rape a girl in Raipur Rani on Friday. As per the police, the victim complained that the accused, Vijay Kumar of Raipur Rani had been harassing her for the last six months. On Friday night, he forcefully entered her house. (Representational image)

The victim had called on 112 after which police had started the investigation. A case under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50), 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 511 (attempting to commit offences) of the Indian penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Raipur Rani police station. The accused was arrested on Saturday and presented in court on Sunday that sent him to judicial custody.