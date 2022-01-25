32-year-old man dies as car turns turtle near Focal Point in Ludhiana

Returning after attending a party, a 32-year-old man died after his car turned turtle near Focal Point in Ludhiana on late Sunday night. According the police, the man was driving so fast that he lost control over the vehicle.

The deceased was identified as Deepak Sharma, 32, of Palm court of Kohara area. He was a contractual staffer with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Singh, the investigating officer, said that around 10.30pm, Deepak was returning home in his Tata Nexon. When he reached near Sahnewal airport he lost control over his car and it overturned. He died on the spot and the car was also damaged.

Some passersby had rushed him to the hospital but he was declared brought dead.

The ASI added that the Focal Point police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure. Deepak is survived by his mother, wife and two children.