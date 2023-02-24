32-year-old woman jumps off Mohali Club’s seventh floor, dies

A 32-year-old female construction worker ended her life by jumping off the seventh floor of the under-construction Mohali Club in Phase 11 on Thursday. A 32-year-old female construction worker ended her life by jumping off the seventh floor of the under-construction Mohali Club in Phase 11 on Thursday. (Getty Images)

Based on the complaint of the woman’s brother that her husband had been beating her up, police booked the latter for abetment to suicide.

Phase 11 additional station house officer (SHO) Harnek Singh said the woman and her husband, along with their three minor children, were staying at a hutment near the club. The family hails from Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The woman’s brother told the police that she got married in 2008 and had come to Mohali with her family for work. However, her husband was an alcoholic and used to beat her up frequently, leaving her disturbed.

On Thursday, his sister jumped off the seventh floor of Mohali Club while at work. Other daily wagers rushed her to the Phase-6 civil hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, the told the police.