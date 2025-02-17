Menu Explore
347 e-buses sanctioned for Punjab under PM-eBus scheme

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 17, 2025 08:28 AM IST

Amritsar and Ludhiana each will receive 100 buses, Jalandhar will 97 buses, and Patiala to have 50 buses.

Four major cities in Punjab — Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Patiala— are set to receive 347 electric buses under the centrally sponsored PM-eBus Sewa Scheme, Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs Tokhan Sahu revealed in response to a question from Ludhiana Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora.

Four major cities in Punjab — Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Patiala— are set to receive 347 electric buses under the centrally sponsored PM-eBus Sewa Scheme.
Four major cities in Punjab — Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Patiala— are set to receive 347 electric buses under the centrally sponsored PM-eBus Sewa Scheme. (HT File)



Welcoming the move, MP Arora said, “This initiative will not only enhance public transport infrastructure but also contribute to a greener environment. I look forward to the swift implementation of the scheme to benefit the people of Ludhiana and other participating cities.”

The PM-eBus Sewa Scheme, launched on August 16, 2023, provides 20,000 crore central assistance to deploy 10,000 electric buses across India under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Arora further said the Centre has sanctioned 45.11 crore to Punjab for the development of associated infrastructure, including civil depot facilities and behind-the-meter power infrastructure needed to support the new fleet.

