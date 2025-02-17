347 e-buses sanctioned for Punjab under PM-eBus scheme

Four major cities in Punjab — Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Patiala— are set to receive 347 electric buses under the centrally sponsored PM-eBus Sewa Scheme, Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs Tokhan Sahu revealed in response to a question from Ludhiana Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora. Four major cities in Punjab — Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Patiala— are set to receive 347 electric buses under the centrally sponsored PM-eBus Sewa Scheme. (HT File)

Amritsar and Ludhiana each will receive 100 buses, Jalandhar will 97 buses, and Patiala to have 50 buses.

Welcoming the move, MP Arora said, “This initiative will not only enhance public transport infrastructure but also contribute to a greener environment. I look forward to the swift implementation of the scheme to benefit the people of Ludhiana and other participating cities.”

The PM-eBus Sewa Scheme, launched on August 16, 2023, provides ₹20,000 crore central assistance to deploy 10,000 electric buses across India under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Arora further said the Centre has sanctioned ₹45.11 crore to Punjab for the development of associated infrastructure, including civil depot facilities and behind-the-meter power infrastructure needed to support the new fleet.