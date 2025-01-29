35 assistant engineers join Punjab power utilities

Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Tuesday handed over appointment letters to 35 assistant engineers, emphasising the state’s ongoing recruitment efforts. Since April 2022, 6,586 recruitments have been completed in Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL). Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO (HT File)

The minister said that 4,444 youths were directly recruited in PSPCL and 782 in PSTCL, while 1,360 individuals were hired on compassionate grounds. Among the newly appointed engineers, 22 specialise in electronics and communication, and 13 in electrical engineering.

The minister further announced plans for 4,864 additional recruitments in PSPCL during 2025-26.

“Since the formation of the Bhagwant Mann government in March 2022, over 50,000 youths have been provided employment opportunities across various sectors in the state,” he added.