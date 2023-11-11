Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3.5 lakh robbed from man in Bahadurgarh

3.5 lakh robbed from man in Bahadurgarh

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Nov 11, 2023 07:16 PM IST

The Bahadurgarh police have booked unidentified men under sections 379-B, 328 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code

: Unidentified robbers looted a man of 3.5 lakh and his two-wheeler after throwing chilli powder in his eyes at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar, police said.

The incident took place when Pradeep Mongia was coming from Chottu Ram Nagar in Bahadurgarh on Friday.

“I had kept the 3.5 lakh in my scooty. The robbers intercepted my way and snatched my scooty and money,” the complainant said.

The Bahadurgarh police have booked unidentified men under sections 379-B, 328 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code.

