350th martyrdom anniv of Guru Teg Bahadur: Modi to attend state-level function at Kurukshetra today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Kurukshetra on Tuesday to attend the state-level function in observance of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur. Security checks underway ahead of the PM’s visit to Kurukshetra. (HT)

The venue is spread across 170 acres, where special arrangements have been made for langar, parking and toilets. During the programme, the Prime Minister will also release a special coin and commemorative stamp, and address the gathering.

Since November 1 various programmes dedicated to Guru Teg Bahadur have been organised across the state, along with four religious yatras, starting from the four corners of Haryana to spread the teachings of the ninth Sikh master to the masses, a government spokesperson said.

During this visit, Modi will also inaugurate the “Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra” located at Jyotisar.

The experience centre has been developed under the Union tourism ministry’s “Swadesh Darshan” scheme.

Constructed at a cost of around ₹200 crore, the centre brings to life the story, philosophy, history and scientific aspects of the Mahabharata through modern technologies, the spokesperson said.

Within this complex, the Panchjanya memorial has also been built in honour of Lord Krishna’s divine conch, symbolising the victory of righteousness and truth. This massive conch weighs around 5.5 tonnes and stands nearly 5 metres tall.

As per the schedule, the Prime Minister’s chopper will land at a helipad near the event venue at Jyotisar. He will inaugurate the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra and Panchjanya memorial at 4 pm.

Around 4.30 pm, the Prime Minister will participate in a special programme commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur.

Later, around 5.45 pm, the Prime Minister will perform darshan and pooja at Brahma Sarovar. His visit coincides with the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav, which is being held in Kurukshetra from November 15 to December 5.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, along with other ministers and dignitaries, will also be present.

From Brahma Sarovar, Modi will depart for the Air Force Station in Ambala by road and then leave for Delhi on a special flight.

Multi-layered security in place

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s Kurukshetra visit, multi-layered security arrangements have been enforced with the deployment of 14 IPS officers, 54 DSPs, and nearly 5,000 male and female police personnel on security duty, police said.

Equipped with modern technology, high-resolution CCTV cameras installed at main roads, intersections and sensitive points will keep “real-time watch” on every movement.

A complete ban on the flying of drones and gliders will remain in force across Kurukshetra during the Prime Minister’s visit.

Haryana Police DGP OP Singh, along with senior police officers, reviewed the security arrangements and issued necessary directions to ensure timely completion of all arrangements and preparedness for any situation, the spokesperson said.

Traffic diversions enforced

Heavy vehicles coming from Punjab or Delhi have been diverted via alternative routes, while devotees coming to Kurukshetra have also been asked to take other routes for Jyotisar and avoid taking NH-44 to enter the city.

Meanwhile, Kurukshetra superintendent of police Nitish Aggarwal said as traffic movement will be restricted at some places in Kurukshetra city and Kurukshetra-Pehwa road, there may be congestion on some routes.

“Tourists coming for Geeta Mahotsav are urged not to park their vehicles on the roads and park them only in the parking lots designated by the administration,” he added.