350th Martyrdom of Guru Teg Bahadur: DSGMC takes out procession from Anandpur Sahib

Chandigarh: The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Thursday launched the “Dharam Rakhiak Yatra”, a religious procession, from Anandpur Sahib, marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru. The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Thursday launched the “Dharam Rakhiak Yatra”, a religious procession, from Anandpur Sahib, marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru

The yatra commenced in the presence of Guru Granth Sahib with the “Panj Pyare” leading the procession. A large gathering of devotees, including representatives from various Sikh sects, organisations and Kar Sewa groups, took part in the nagar kirtan, which showcases the Sikh community’s devotion and collective spirit.

Speaking on the occasion, DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka said the nagar kirtan represents the Sikh Panth’s valour, sacrifice and commitment to universal good. He added that the yatra would pass through Punjab, halting overnight at Gurdwara Manji Sahib in Ambala, Haryana, before continuing on November 14 to Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi, the historic site where Guru Teg Bahadur sacrificed his life defending religious freedom.

Kalka also announced grand commemorative events at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib on November 23-25, in front of the Red Fort, Delhi, drawing devotees from across India and abroad to honor Guru Sahib’s legacy.

The procession was attended by prominent Sikh leaders, including SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, Nihang Samparday Budha Dal head Balbir Singh Budha Dal, Baba Bachan Singh Kar Sewawaley, former Akal Takht jathedar Jasbir Singh Rode, Damdami Taksal head Harnam Singh Dhumma and Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains.