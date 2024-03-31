35.2 lakh unaccounted cash seized from car bearing Haryana number

Unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹35.21 lakh, including foreign currency amounting to ₹12.08 lakh, was seized from a vehicle bearing Haryana registration number on Saturday. To ensure the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, checkpoints have been put up at various points across the city. (Bloomberg)

As the Model Code of Conduct is in place, in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, no individual is allowed to carry cash exceeding ₹50,000 without valid documents. This is to prevent unauthorised movement of cash, liquor, jewellery and other freebies that could be used to influence voters.

At one such checkpoint, near the Sector 35/36 roundabout, a Swift Dzire car, bearing registration number HR91C0433, was intercepted. The driver identified himself as Raj Kumar, 44, of Gharaunda in Karnal. Another person, identified as Des Raj, also a resident of Karnal, was accompanying him and possessing ₹35.21 lakh, including 15,000 US Dollars, 6000 Australian Dollars and 7000 UK Pounds.

When asked for an explanation, he said that he works with the foreign exchange department and the cash was meant for official purposes. He, however, did not have any permit or documentary evidence to prove his claim.

SP City Mridul said the vehicle and cash have been seized and as per protocol, the income tax department and the election cell have been informed.