35-yr-old ends life at Amritsar hospital; kin allege medical negligence

The family of a 35-year-old man, who was found hanging on the premises of the civil hospital at Lopoke village on Lohri day, has alleged gross medical negligence and inhuman behaviour by hospital staff, claiming it drove him to end his life. The family claimed that the alleged neglect and humiliating behaviour left the man mentally shattered.

The man was brought to the government hospital around 10 am on January 13 after developing severe breathing difficulties. He was admitted to the emergency ward but, according to the family, was neither given timely treatment nor referred to a higher medical facility despite his deteriorating condition.

In a complaint submitted to the senior superintendent of police (SSP, Amritsar rural), the family alleged that he remained unattended in the emergency ward for over two hours. They further alleged that doctors and hospital staff misbehaved with him, used abusive language and repeatedly asked him to leave the hospital.

The family claimed that the alleged neglect and humiliating behaviour left the man mentally shattered. Overwhelmed by pain, distress and hopelessness, he died by suicide by hanging himself from the grille of a water tank within the hospital premises, they alleged.

The family said shortly before his death, he also spoke to his brother over the phone, expressing his helplessness and anguish over being ignored by the medical staff.

His postmortem was conducted on January 14, after which the last rites were performed.

The family has sought a fair and thorough investigation into the incident and demanded action against the doctors, hospital staff and authorities concerned under relevant provisions of law for abetment to suicide and criminal negligence.

They also alleged police inaction despite submitting audio recordings of a phone conversation, along with medical and cremation-related documents, in support of their complaint.

When contacted, SSP (Amritsar rural) Suhail Mir said he will verify whether any such complaint had been received and take action accordingly.