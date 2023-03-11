Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 36 clinch medals on final day of Ludhiana Weightlifting Championship

36 clinch medals on final day of Ludhiana Weightlifting Championship

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 11, 2023 10:53 PM IST

Around 150 players participated in the 39th edition of the Ludhiana Weightlifting Championship held on March 10 and 11

On the final day of the District Weightlifting Championship, as many as 36 players secured medals in different events of weightlifting on Saturday.

A player in action during the 39th edition of the Ludhiana Weightlifting Championship. (Gurpreet Singh/HT PHOTO)
A player in action during the 39th edition of the Ludhiana Weightlifting Championship. (Gurpreet Singh/HT PHOTO)

Around 150 players participated in the 39th edition of the district Ludhiana Weightlifting Championship held on March 10 and 11.

In the under 45kg category, Harsirat Kaur Gill, of Khanna, bagged the gold medal while Tanya and Pawanjot Kaur, both from Jarg, obtained second and third positions, respectively.

Manisha Kumari of Doraha clinched first prize in the under 49kg weight category. In the under-55kg category, Harmandeep Kaur of Jarg bagged the first prize while Diksha Dhiman of Ludhiana clinched first prize in under 59kg. In the 64kg category, Simrandeep Kaur, of Ludhiana, bagged the gold medal followed by Manpreet Kaur and Anshika who bagged silver and bronze, respectively.

Diksha Sharma of Doraha and Jiran Lata of Ludhiana bagged gold medals in the under 71kg and under 76kg categories, respectively. Manpreet Kaur of Khanna and Harsangeet Kaur of Ludhiana clinched the gold medal in the under 87kg category and Narinder Kaur of Khanna bagged first position in the over 87kg category.

In the boy’s game, Chandan of Sahnewal bagged the gold medal in the under 55kg category while Ram Yadav of Ludhiana clinched first prize in the under 61 kg category. Mukesh Kumar and Lovedeep Singh obtained the first position in the under 67kg and under 73kg weight categories.

General secretary of the Ludhiana Weightlifting Association, Parvesh Chander Sharma, a three-time commonwealth gold medallist in weightlifting, added that through the competitions budding players get recognition which motivates them to work hard. Arjuna Award-winning player Tara Singh felicitated the players with medals and certificates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out