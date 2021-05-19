37-year-old resident doctor at GMC Patiala dies of Covid

Dr Rajan Singh, a 37-year-old senior resident at Government Medical College, Patiala, succumbed to Covid-19 at a private hospital in the city on Tuesday.

Dr Singh, who was from the department of surgery, was posted at isolation ward of GMC. He was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the private hospital after contracting infection on April 30.

He was from Banga of SBS Nagar district and is survived by his wife, a son and parents.

In a letter to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, GMC’s resident doctors’ association asked the state government to bear ₹12 lakh expenses incurred on his treatment and provide immediate financial help to the family.

Dr Nitin Chhabra, president of the association, said Dr Rajan contracted the deadly virus while serving patients selflessly. “Dr Rajan was the sole breadwinner of his family. It would be very difficult for family to bear cost of his treatment. We want the government to stand by the families of our colleagues who lost their lives,” Dr Chhabra said.

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur condoled the death, saying as a senior resident he had been at the forefront of the battle against the deadly virus.