3-day income tax raid ends at ex-minister Sham Arora’s house in Hoshiarpur

The income tax (I-T) department’s raid at former Congress minister Sunder Sham Arora’s residence ended on Friday night after three-day intensive scrutiny of documents related to his family’s income. The I-T department did not issue any statement if any recovery was made, but Arora himself called a press conference to claim that the raid did not reveal any incongruity in his family’s accounts. (HT)

The teams left around 12 am after which the gates of Arora’s house were opened for movement.

The I-T department did not issue any statement if any recovery was made, but Arora himself called a press conference to claim that the raid did not reveal any incongruity in his family’s accounts.

“It was one of the multiple raids conducted simultaneously by the I-T department in connection with a real estate project in Mohali, which has many shareholders, including my son. We cooperated with the raiding teams and provided every information sought,” he claimed.

Alleging that he was being targeted by his political opponents, Arora said the raid had no direct link with him as the company under scanner belonged to his son.

“They have blown things out of proportion. Without verifying facts, certain leaders issued misleading statements regarding the raid to dent my image,” he alleged.

“I have been cleared of the charges imposed by the Vigilance Bureau. The Punjab and Haryana high court has quashed the FIR registered by the bureau. The Lok Pal has also given me a clean chit in the industrial plot allotment case, but my opponents continue to tarnish my image out of jealousy as I command high respect from my constituents,” he claimed.

Arora also said it was a big mistake to join the BJP but he rectified it soon by returning to the Congress fold.

The FIR in question was registered on January 5, 2023. Besides Arora, IAS officer Neelima and 10 other officials were named as accused in the case. There were allegations of “wrong bifurcation” of a 25-acre plot for setting up a township in Mohali’s Phase 9 industrial area. According to the allegations, it was done allegedly to benefit a realty firm “Gulmohar Township Private Limited”, causing a huge loss to the state exchequer.

It was quashed by the high court in December 2024, stating that the plot bifurcation was as per policy, with several similar instances existing in the state without inviting any legal implications.