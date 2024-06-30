3-kg heroin, 13 lakh drug money seized, 8 arrested in Amritsar

The police seized 3-kg heroin and ₹13 lakh drug money and arrested eight accused in two cases in Amritsar district, officials said on Sunday. The arrested persons in police custody on Sunday.

The Ranjit Avenue police, while carrying out an investigation in connection with a case registered on June 26 under Section 21-C of the NDPS Act, has seized 2.1-kg heroin and ₹8.75 lakh drug money. A police spokesperson said a police team, acting swiftly on backward and forward links, apprehended two more accused, including a hawala operator. The accused have been identified as Manpreet Singh of Sultanwind Gate locality and Mandeep Singh, alias Sunny, of the same locality. A car has also been seized, the police stated.

Earlier, 1 kg heroin and a car were seized from Amandeep Singh, a resident of Ranian village. “Both vehicles were used for drug smuggling. Further investigation into their forward and backward linkage is being carried out,” he added.

In another case, the Amritsar rural police arrested six “drug smugglers and robbers”. As much as 500-gm ice drug, 1 kg of heroin, ₹5 lakh drug money, three .12 bore rifles, two cars, gold ornaments and nine mobile phones were seized from their possession. The arrested accused are Yuvraj Singh of Dhanoe Kalan village, Ranjit Singh of Bhagwanpura village (Tarn Taran), Prabhjit Singh of Madan Lal Dhingra colony, Mangal Singh of Rajetal village, Jagrup Singh of Mahal village and Akashdeep Singh of Rajetal village.

“During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they were given rifles by a gangster, named Gopi UK. It was also ascertained that Mangal Singh had links with Pakistan’s smuggler Kalu Chairman and he arranged the heroin for him. Ranjit Singh is already booked in many cases registered under the NDPS Act,” said Amritsar (rural) SSP Satinder Singh.