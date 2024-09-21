4 arrested for selling fake DAP in Moga

The Moga police arrested four persons after the agriculture department found them selling fake DAP (diammonium phosphates) to farmers under the name of a renowned company. The accused have been booked under Sections 310 (4) and 61 (2) of the BNS and also under the Fertilizer (Control) Order, Essential Commodities Act at the Badhni Kalan police station.

The accused were identified as Vishal, Baj Singh and Satnam Singh of Ferozepur and Jaswinder Singh of Moga.

Agriculture officials said the samples of the seized material showed it was bio-fertiliser and zero percent DAP was found. The accused brought fake material for ₹400 and sold it to farmers for ₹1,350.

Moga chief agriculture officer Jaswinder Singh Brar said that the samples of the DAP were sent for testing to the state laboratory. “The diammonium phosphates contain nitrogen 18% and phosphorus 46%. But testing by laboratory results found that there were no contents of nitrogen and phosphorus in the samples. The result came out as zero percent and the sample were declared as substandard,” he said.

The police said during interrogation accused Vikas confessed that Sangrur-based factory purchased bio-fertiliser for ₹400 per bag and packed this substandard material in the bags of Gurugram-based renowned companies. “They sell it to another accused, Jaswinder Singh, for ₹900, who sells it to farmers for ₹1,350 as DAP of a branded company,” the police added.

A case was registered under sections 310 (4) and 61 (2) of the BNS and sections of the Fertilizer (Control) Order, Essential Commodities Act at the Badhni Kalan police station.