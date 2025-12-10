Search
Wed, Dec 10, 2025
4 arrested in Baramulla, Pulwama along with drugs

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Dec 10, 2025 07:02 am IST

During their personal search, police allegedly recovered a total of 964 grams of heroin-like substance, packed in two packets weighing 424 gram and 540 gram, respectively.

Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested four alleged drug peddlers in Baramulla and Pulwama districts along with recovery of substantial quantities of contraband substances.

Officials said that Baramulla Police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered around one kg of heroin-like substance.

“A police team of Baramulla Police, under the close supervision of SSP Baramulla, ASP HQ Baramulla Neha Jain, and SHO PS Baramulla Inspector Owais Geelani carried out a targeted operation near GMC Baramulla Parking Area on Monday. During the operation, the team intercepted two suspicious individuals, identified as Sobiya Bano (29), and Tahir Ahmad Khan (26), both residents of Trikanjan, Boniyar,” a police spokesperson said.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 214/2025 under section 21 NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Baramulla.

In South Kashmir’s Awantipora in Pulwama, a police party of Police Station Pampore during naka checking at Kadlabal intercepted a vehicle with two persons on board.

“During the search, 37.74 kg poppy straw was recovered from their possession. Both the accused identified as Jehangir Ahmad, a resident of Kandour Khansahab, Budgam, and Mushtaq Ahmad Dar of Palpora, Budgam, have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody,” the spokesperson said.

AI Summary AI Summary

Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested four alleged drug peddlers in Baramulla and Pulwama, recovering significant quantities of contraband. In Baramulla, two individuals were apprehended with nearly one kg of heroin-like substance, while in Pulwama, 37.74 kg of poppy straw was seized. These operations reflect ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.