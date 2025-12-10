4 arrested in Baramulla, Pulwama along with drugs

Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested four alleged drug peddlers in Baramulla and Pulwama districts along with recovery of substantial quantities of contraband substances. Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested four alleged drug peddlers in Baramulla and Pulwama districts along with recovery of substantial quantities of contraband substances. (Representational image)

Officials said that Baramulla Police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered around one kg of heroin-like substance.

“A police team of Baramulla Police, under the close supervision of SSP Baramulla, ASP HQ Baramulla Neha Jain, and SHO PS Baramulla Inspector Owais Geelani carried out a targeted operation near GMC Baramulla Parking Area on Monday. During the operation, the team intercepted two suspicious individuals, identified as Sobiya Bano (29), and Tahir Ahmad Khan (26), both residents of Trikanjan, Boniyar,” a police spokesperson said.

During their personal search, police allegedly recovered a total of 964 grams of heroin-like substance, packed in two packets weighing 424 gram and 540 gram, respectively.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 214/2025 under section 21 NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Baramulla.

In South Kashmir’s Awantipora in Pulwama, a police party of Police Station Pampore during naka checking at Kadlabal intercepted a vehicle with two persons on board.

“During the search, 37.74 kg poppy straw was recovered from their possession. Both the accused identified as Jehangir Ahmad, a resident of Kandour Khansahab, Budgam, and Mushtaq Ahmad Dar of Palpora, Budgam, have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody,” the spokesperson said.