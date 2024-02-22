 4 cops hurt in clash with Youth Congress workers - Hindustan Times
4 cops hurt in clash with Youth Congress workers

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 22, 2024 10:16 AM IST

An FIR has been registered against Congress leader and Punjab MLA Pargat Singh, Youth Congress leader Brinder Singh Dhillon and others at the Sector 3 police station.

At least four Chandigarh policemen were injured and their uniforms torn in a clash with Punjab Youth Congress workers near the Haryana CM’s official residence in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

At least four Chandigarh policemen were injured and their uniforms torn in a clash with Punjab Youth Congress workers near the Haryana CM’s official residence in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT File)

Police said the Congress leaders were stopped from marching towards the Haryana CM’s official residence but they resisted following which additional force was deployed.

High drama ensued when the workers clashed with police near the parking lot close to the CM residence resulting in injuries to four policemen.

Pargat Singh said they were protesting against the use of force on agitating farmers by the Haryana police.

“The governments of Punjab and Haryana suppressed the farmer’s voice and closed state borders. The way the Punjab government banned internet services in seven districts shows it is working at the behest of BJP,” he said.

The FIR against the Congress leaders was registered under Sections 188 (disobedience of order promulgated by public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing harm to public servant) and 353 (use of criminal force in public demonstrations) of the Indian Penal Code.

