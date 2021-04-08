4 farmers arrested for attack on Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini

Karnal A day after the windshield of Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Kurukshetra Nayab Saini’s car was damaged during a protest by the farmers in Shahbad, four people were arrested on various charges, including attempt to murder. They were produced in a court and sent to judicial custody, police said.

The police did not disclose the details of those arrested but a statement issued by the Kurukshetra SP’s office claimed that 15 people were booked under sections 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the IPC for the attack on Saini who was escorted out unharmed though.

The police action ruffled the farmer community and hundreds of them reached Shahbad police station and staged a dharna. Farmers threatened to intensify their agitation if those arrested were not released at the earliest. Farmers laid siege to the main entrance of the police station amid heavy police deployment.

BKU spokesperson Rakesh Bains said they asked the police to release innocent farmers who have no role in the attack. He said the government was misusing power and using police to suppress their agitation. Farmers have formed a five-member committee for holding talks with the police.

Kurukshetra SP Himanshu Garg did not respond to the phone calls and text messages sent to him.

On Tuesday, MP Saini had visited Shahbad when BKU (Charuni) activists blocked his way and showed black flags. The MP’s car was escorted out after its rear windshield was broken.