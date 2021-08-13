4 Haryana Police personnel selected for medals for excellence in investigation

Four Haryana Police personnel, including two women cops, have been chosen for the 2021 Union home minister’s medal for excellence in investigation.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Amit Dahiya, inspector Aman Kumar, inspector Poonam Kumari and sub-inspector Kamlesh are among the 152 awardees selected from across country this year.

Dahiya will be honoured for speedy investigation in the rape and murder of a woman in Rohtak in which the accused was later held guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment.

In another operation against white collar crime of GST fraud, Dahiya, while being posted in state crime bureau Madhuban, had busted major gangs of fraudsters involved in the scam which resulted in recovery of ₹112 crore to the state exchequer.

Other three cops will also receive the honour in recognition of their innovative methods and outstanding contribution in the field of investigation.

Haryana director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava congratulated them and said that it is a matter of great pride that four cops from state have been selected for the honour.

Established in 2018, the aim of the award is to encourage high standards in crime investigations and recognise the “excellence in investigation” delivered by police personnel.