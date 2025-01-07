Menu Explore
4 independent councillors join AAP in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Jan 07, 2025 08:04 AM IST

Independent councillors Jagmeet Singh Ghulli from ward number 32, Natasha Gill from ward number 85, Vijay Kumar Bhagat from ward number 70 and Mandeep Singh Aujla from ward number 4 joined the AAP in the presence of party’s state chief Aman Arora in Chandigarh

In a setback to the Congress, four of the eight independent councillors in Amritsar joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday, taking AAP’s tally to 28.

After the Congress emerged as the largest party, two main factions intensified efforts to secure the mayor’s post. (HT File)
The Congress was the single-largest party, securing 40 of the 85 seats in the municipal polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured nine seats in the elections. After the Congress emerged as the largest party, two main factions intensified efforts to secure the mayor’s post. While four-time councillor Rajkanwalpreetpal Singh is candidate from one faction, Vikas Soni, nephew of former deputy chief minister OP Soni, is nominee from other faction. The majority mark in the House is 46.

