Thursday, Oct 10, 2024
4 injured in cracker blast during Dussehra festivities in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

ByHarpreet Kaur
Oct 10, 2024 04:36 PM IST

Procession was being taken out by followers of Lord Hanuman when spark from firecracker burst by a devotee fell on a bag full of crackers, leading to loud explosion. 

Four persons were injured, two of them seriously, and several buildings were damaged when an explosion took place during a religious procession in Hoshiarpur on Thursday.

Four persons were injured, two of them seriously, and several buildings were damaged when an explosion took place during a religious procession in Hoshiarpur on Thursday. (Representational photo)
Four persons were injured, two of them seriously, and several buildings were damaged when an explosion took place during a religious procession in Hoshiarpur on Thursday. (Representational photo)

As part of the Dussehra festivities, a procession was being taken out by followers of Lord Hanuman in the town’s Prahlad Nagar when the incident occurred.

A spark from a firecracker burst by a devotee fell on a bag full of crackers, leading to a loud explosion, triggering panic in the area.

People ran out as windowpanes of several houses were shattered with the impact of the blast. Two vehicles parked in the street were also damaged.

The critically injured included the youngster attired as Lord Hanuman.

The victims were rushed to the civil hospital with burn injuries from where two of them were referred to a private facility.

Punjab minister and Hoshiarpur MLA Brahm Shankar Jimpa and his predecessor Sunder Sham Arora visited the blast site and appealed to people not to stock firecrackers to avoid such mishaps.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
