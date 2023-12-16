close_game
4 injured in early morning pileup on Patiala-Chandigarh highway

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 16, 2023 07:54 AM IST

Owing to low visibility, a truck rammed into the three cars that had stopped at the toll plaza. One car with four occupants turned turtle

Four people were injured in a multivehicle pileup on the Patiala-Chandigarh highway near Dharrei Jattan toll plaza due to dense fog on Friday morning.

A damaged car after multiple vehicles collided near Dhareri Jattan toll plaza due to dense morning fog, in Patiala on Friday. (PTI)
A damaged car after multiple vehicles collided near Dhareri Jattan toll plaza due to dense morning fog, in Patiala on Friday. (PTI)

The mishap took place at around 7.30 am.

Owing to low visibility, a truck rammed into the three cars that had stopped at the toll plaza. One car with four occupants turned turtle. The injured were rushed to the Government Rajindra Hospital and are under treatment. A toll plaza official said that four people were injured while a few others received minor injuries and were given first aid.

