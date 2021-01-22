4 killed as car, bus collide in Punjab’s Mukerian
Four persons, including a four-year-old child, were killed when their car and a bus collided on the Talwara-Hajipur road in Mukerian sub division on Friday morning, police said.
The driver reportedly lost control of the Maruti Zen while overtaking another vehicle and rammed into the private bus going from Talwara to Jalandhar around 11am.
The police have, however, registered a case against the bus driver.
The impact was such that all occupants of the car died on the spot.
The deceased were identified as Kuldip Singh of Jalandhar, Sarabjit Singh, 24, his nephew Aryan, 4, and friend Sushil Kumar, 21, all residents of Roli village in Mukerian. They were going to a market in Talwara when the accident occurred.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 killed as car, bus collide in Punjab’s Mukerian
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
That stinking feeling: Chandigarh residents suffer as waste piles up again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University’s board of finance approves budget of ₹600 crore for 2021-22 financial year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lockdown: No rent for shopkeepers of ISBTs in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Friend murdered 19-year-old DU student in Ambala: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PGIMER Chandigarh doctors endoscopically remove brain tumour from 16-month-old girl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 months after Covid outbreak, colleges reopen to poor response in Punjab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab govt gives ₹5 lakh each to kin of four farmers who died during protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Exonerated Mohali cop entitled to service benefits, promotion: HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh to get country’s tallest outdoor air purifier
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh administrator’s advisory council to meet on Feb 10
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
53,000 poultry birds to be culled after avian flu confirmed at two farms in Mohali
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana poultry farmers move HC seeking relief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh MP Kirron prefers close aides over experts in road safety panel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh to have low-key Republic Day function
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox