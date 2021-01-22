4 killed as car, bus collide in Punjab’s Mukerian

Four persons, including a four-year-old child, were killed when their car and a bus collided on the Talwara-Hajipur road in Mukerian sub division on Friday morning, police said.

The driver reportedly lost control of the Maruti Zen while overtaking another vehicle and rammed into the private bus going from Talwara to Jalandhar around 11am.

The police have, however, registered a case against the bus driver.

The impact was such that all occupants of the car died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Kuldip Singh of Jalandhar, Sarabjit Singh, 24, his nephew Aryan, 4, and friend Sushil Kumar, 21, all residents of Roli village in Mukerian. They were going to a market in Talwara when the accident occurred.