Wed, Dec 03, 2025
4 killed as truck on wrong side of NH-44 hits bus, falls on car, motorcycles in Karnal

ByBhavey Nagpal
Published on: Dec 03, 2025 12:41 pm IST

Car occupants, two motorcyclists die on the spot, narrow escape for passengers of Amritsar-bound Punjab Roadways bus.

A truck being driven on the wrong side of the Chandigarh-Delhi National Highway-44 hit a Punjab Roadways bus, a car and two motorcycles, killing four people at Gharaunda, 17km from Karnal, on Wednesday morning, police said.

A crane clearing the Chandigarh-Delhi National Highway-44 at Gharaunda, 17km from Karnal, after a truck collided with bus and fell on two motorcycles and a car on Wednesday morning. (HT Photo)
The truck driver and his help were also seriously injured and are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Karnal.

The accident occurred when the truck driver, who was speeding and headed towards Delhi, crossed over to the other side of the highway and collided with an Amritsar-bound bus and overturned, crushing a car with a Delhi registration number and two motorcycles.

The police identified the motorcyclists as Sanjeev Kumar and Vishal Kumar, both residents of Gharaunda town.

The two occupants of the Maruti Ciaz car also died on the spot, the police said, adding efforts to identify them were underway.

The driver and passengers of the Punjab Roadways bus escaped unhurt.

