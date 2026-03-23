4 Kullu STF cops dismissed over involvement in drug trafficking

Four police personnel from special task force (STF) Kullu have been dismissed from service with immediate effect after being found involved in a drug trafficking case, police officials said on Sunday. Four police personnel from special task force (STF) Kullu have been dismissed from service with immediate effect after being found involved in a drug trafficking case, police officials said on Sunday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

A spokesperson of the Himachal Pradesh Police said that after thorough examination, constable Nitesh, constable Ashok, head constable Rajesh Kumar and head constable Sameer Kumar were dismissed from service under provisions of the Constitution of India and the Himachal Pradesh Police Act.

They were arrested last week for their alleged involvement in an LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) smuggling network. The case pertains to the FIR registered on March 10 under Sections 22 and 29 of the NDPS Act at New Shimla police station.

According to police, acting on specific intelligence, a special cell team intercepted Sandeep Sharma, a resident of Moga in Punjab, and Priya Sharma, a resident of Sirmaur district, near BCS on March 10. A total of 562 strips (11.5-gm) of LSD were recovered from them. During investigation, Sandeep revealed that he had procured the LSD from Neville Harrison, a resident of Calicut, Kerala, who was subsequently arrested from Gurugram on March 13, police officials earlier said.

Investigators found that on March 8, Harrison had brought 1,450 LSD strips and 30-gm of MDMA to Bhuntar in Kullu. The STF personnel intercepted him near a hotel but did not register any case and instead retained the seized contraband.

According to the investigation, 616 strips were later handed over to Sandeep Sharma while the remaining quantity was kept by the accused policemen.

The spokesperson said that Himachal Police has strictly enforced a zero-tolerance policy within its own force against drug abuse and corruption, taking a highly significant and stringent action.

Earlier, 17 police personnel had already been dismissed in drug-related cases in the state, which has now increased to 21 with the present action.