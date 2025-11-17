4 months on: Panchkula MC fails to obey SC order on stray dog feeding zones

It has been four months since the Supreme Court directed civic bodies to set up designated feeding zones for stray dogs, the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) has failed to follow the apex court’s order to finalise any such areas. Few RWA representatives, requesting anonymity, told HT that they did not want to suggest feeding zones as it could create differences among residents. (HT Photo for representation)

The Supreme Court, in August, had ordered the establishment of feeding zones in every municipal ward and prohibited feeding stray dogs in other public places. However, the process has been delayed due to a poor response from resident welfare associations (RWAs) and councillors.

Suneet Singla, MC councillor and chairman of the Dog and Cow Welfare Committee, MC said that letters were sent to councillors and RWAs seeking suggestions for suitable locations, but the response was disappointing.

Singla added that the MC is now trying to identify common areas for the feeding zones. “Most stray dogs gather near markets and meat shops. If residents stop feeding them on the streets for just 15 days, the dogs will disappear,” he remarked.

Few RWA representatives, requesting anonymity, told HT that they did not want to suggest feeding zones as it could create differences among residents. “No one wants such a feeding point near their house or locality,” one representative said.

Sunil Vashisth, president of the Residents Welfare and Development Association, Sector 15, said he had received a letter from the MC two months ago seeking suggestions.

“It is the MC’s duty to fix the zones, but their staff never visited. There is a major issue of stray dogs in our sector,” he said. Similarly, SK Nayar, president of the Citizens’ Welfare Association, Panchkula, said that due to the stray dog menace, many residents are afraid to go for morning and evening walks.

“Dog lovers feed them everywhere,” he said. MC commissioner RK Singh said the work is in progress. However, a senior MC official admitted that despite repeated reminders to RWAs and councillors, there has been little cooperation.

Taking note of the rising stray dog menace and bite incidents, the Supreme Court had recently also directed all states and Union Territories to ensure that stray dogs are removed from hospital premises, educational institutions, sports complexes, bus terminals and railway stations.

But during an HT visit to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6 on Tuesday, around half a dozen stray dogs were seen near the Mother and Child Health Block and parking area, where patients’ relatives were eating food in open green spaces—drawing more dogs. These dogs sometimes become aggressive and attack children, said hospital staff.

When contacted, DC Satpal Sharma, the executing authority, said, “We are awaiting directions from the state government. Once we receive directions, we will act accordingly.”

Notably, between January and October 2024, Panchkula reported 8,925 dog bite cases compared to 7,556 cases in 2023.

In July, 2025 alone, 712 cases were recorded. Even then, despite the orders from the high court in November 2023, the administration has not begun accepting compensation claims from dog bite victims

Civic body’s tender to rein in aggressive dogs elicits no response

An MC official revealed that tenders floated twice for catching, transporting, treating, and rehabilitating aggressive stray dogs received little to no response. “Agencies fear public anger during dog-catching operations,” the official said. The plan was to provide medical care, behavioural training, and socialisation to aggressive dogs to reduce their aggression to zero. However, the sterilisation drive under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme is continuing.