4 of Harpreet Happo gang apprehended in McLeodganj

: Four associates of Harpreet Happo Gang in Punjab were apprehended by a team of Police Station McLeodganj in Dharamshala based on a secret input by Punjab police, Kangra police said on Friday. : Four associates of Harpreet Happo Gang in Punjab were apprehended by a team of Police Station McLeodganj in Dharamshala based on a secret input by Punjab police, Kangra police said on Friday. (Representational image)

Police officials said that they were wanted in a murder case registered in Police Station City Kharar, SAS Nagar, Punjab registered on February 1, 2025. They were involved in the murder of Gurpreet Singh, gym trainer, on January 31 in Kharar, SAS Nagar, Punjab.

“A vehicle used in the crime and to escape from the scene of crime has also been located in Dharamshala and these criminals were on the run after commission of crime. On secret information from Punjab Police, they were apprehended by Kangra Police in McLeodganj. Two country made pistols, 10 live rounds and two magazines have been seized from them. They have been taken into custody by the Anti- Gangster Task Force, Punjab Police and further investigation is in progress,” said Shalini Agnihotri, Senior Superintendent of Police, District Kangra.

Agnihotri also said that preliminary investigation reveals they were tasked to do target killing in Punjab by their foreign based gang leaders. “Local links and connections, if any, in District Kangra are being worked out,” she said.