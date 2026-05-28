4 officials suspended for negligence in drinking water supply in Haryana

Taking cognisance of the reports of erratic water supply in several areas, Haryana public health engineering and public works minister Ranbir Gangwa issued directions for the immediate suspension of two sub-divisional officers (SDOs) and two junior engineers (JEs). As per the statement, the minister directed all officers and employees of the department to remain in the field, resolve complaints promptly, and ensure the water supply system functions at full capacity. (HT Photo for representation)

These officials belong to the Charkhi Dadri and Hansi areas. In addition, directions were issued to charge-sheet two officials from Adampur. As per official statement, the directions were issued during a meeting held in Chandigarh.

The minister said that if the public has to suffer for a basic facility like drinking water, it is a very serious matter and such negligence will not be tolerated at any level. He said that wherever issues such as drinking water crisis, poor condition of waterworks, pipeline leakages or disruption in water supply arise, accountability of the concerned officers will be fixed.

“Taking cognisance of the ongoing protest regarding drinking water problems in Chanot village of Hansi, the authorities ordered the suspension of the concerned SDO and JE. The action was taken following reports received from official and internal investigations. The responsible officers did not show the required promptness in resolving the issue, due to which residents had to face difficulties for a long period,” the statement read.

It is worth mentioning that hundreds of residents of Chanot village, protesting for a drinking water pipeline, had publicly confronted BJP’s Hansi MLA Vinod Bhayana over what they called “broken promises” during his visit to their protest. The villagers had been protesting for the past two-weeks, and had also disrupted the work of the Bhakra Canal Water Project, which is passing near Chanot village.

As per the statement, the minister directed all officers and employees of the department to remain in the field, resolve complaints promptly, and ensure the water supply system functions at full capacity.

Acknowledging that the summer months pose a challenging period for the department, he also issued instructions to cancel all employee leaves to prevent any disruption to the drinking water supply. Officials were ordered to remain available at their headquarters and not leave without prior permission.