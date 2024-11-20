Menu Explore
4 ticket vending machines installed at Ludhiana station

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 20, 2024 09:40 PM IST

Nov 20, 2024 09:40 PM IST

To buy an unreserved ticket, a railway passenger should contact the ATVM assistant or make their smart card from the booking counter or can also get journey ticket by making digital payment simply by scanning the QR code

The Railways installed four ticket vending machines at the Ludhiana station here on Wednesday. These automatic ticket vending machines (ATVM) can be used to buy unreserved tickets.

Senior divisional commercial manager, Firozpur, Paramdeep Singh Saini said, “The railway passengers will not have to stand in queues to buy unreserved tickets from the railway counter and will also not have to face the problem of change.” (HT File)
Senior divisional commercial manager, Firozpur, Paramdeep Singh Saini said, "The railway passengers will not have to stand in queues to buy unreserved tickets from the railway counter and will also not have to face the problem of change."

Senior divisional commercial manager, Firozpur, Paramdeep Singh Saini said, “The railway passengers will not have to stand in queues to buy unreserved tickets from the railway counter and will also not have to face the problem of change.”

To buy an unreserved ticket, a railway passenger should contact the ATVM assistant or make their smart card from the booking counter or can also get journey ticket by making digital payment simply by scanning the QR code. The passenger can select the station for which they want to buy the ticket by writing its name or by map. After selecting the station, the passenger will have to select the class of the train in which they want to travel before making the payment.

Through this machine, the passenger can also renew the monthly season ticket (MST) and also purchase platform ticket.

