4 youths killed after car rams into bike in Rohtak

Four youngsters were killed after a speeding car rammed into their motorcycle near Chuliyana village on Wednesday, police said on Thursday. Rohtak police spokesperson Sunny Loura said that the incident took place on Wednesday evening when a speeding car rammed into a motorcycle. (HT Photo for representation)

The deceased have been identified as Sonu Kumar, Mohan, his brother Raj Kumar and Rajesh, all residents of Ismaila village in Rohtak district. The youths were in their early 20’s.

Rohtak police spokesperson Sunny Loura said that the incident took place on Wednesday evening when a speeding car rammed into a motorcycle. “Two youths died on the spot and two others on the way to Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak. The victims’ bodies were handed over to their families after autopsies on Thursday,” the spokesperson added.

He further said that a case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence was registered at IMT police station in Rohtak against the car driver, who is absconding. A pall of gloom descended in Ismaila village after the pyre of four youths was lit on Thursday.

Two medical students dead after bike crashed into tree in Sonepat

In a separate incident, two medical students pursuing a doctor of medicine (MD) degree from Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women at Khanpur Kalan in Sonepat, were killed after their bike crashed into a tree on Tuesday night, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Arvind, a resident of Tamil Nadu and student of MD in Pathology department and his friend Nilotapal (MD student in biochemistry), who hails from Tripura.

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday night when both MD students went for outing on a bike, which crashed into a tree near Kasandi village. “The bike rider was not wearing a helmet when the incident occurred. No formal complaint has been received so far,” an official from Sonepat police said.