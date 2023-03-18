Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 40 children rescued after school bus catches fire in Haryana’s Hisar

40 children rescued after school bus catches fire in Haryana’s Hisar

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Mar 18, 2023 12:53 AM IST

A spokesman of Hisar police said the fire and police officials reached the spot and doused the fire.

As many as 40 students of class 10 were safely rescued from a school bus that caught fire in the middle of a road near Nimwala village in Hisar’s Adampur on Friday afternoon, the police said.

The students of a private school were returning to Kaliraman village after appearing in their Hindi examination under the CBSE board in Adampur
The students of a private school were returning to Kaliraman village after appearing in their Hindi examination under the CBSE board in Adampur

The students of a private school were returning to Kaliraman village after appearing in their Hindi examination under the CBSE board in Adampur. Bus driver Ved Prakash said he witnessed fire coming out of the gear. The driver then parked the bus on the roadside, and immediately let the students out of the bus.

“I informed the police and fire officials, and the bus caught fire after the students came out of the bus safely,” he added.

A spokesman of Hisar police said the fire and police officials reached the spot and doused the fire.

