400 litre lahan, 65 bottles of illicit liquor, 40-gram heroin seized; 2 arrested
The Jalandhar rural police arrested one person with a liquor furnace and recovered 400 litres of lahan, 65 bottles of illicit liquor and two drums from him. Police also arrested another person with 40 grams of heroin.
DSP Gurpreet Singh said on a tip-off, the police raided a house at Rajewal village and arrested Jaswinder Singh, alias Jassa with 400 litres of lahan, 65 bottles of illicit liquor and two drums. A case under Sections 61, 1, 14 of the Excise Act has been registered at the police station Shahkot.
At a checkpoint at Alawalpur road, police arrested another person and recovered 40 grams of heroin from him. SP, investigation, Sarabjeet Singh said the police stopped a car at a checkpoint on the Alawalpur road and searched the vehicle. The team found 40 grams of heroin from the accused identified as Saleem. “A case has been registered against him under Sections 21-B, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and further investigation is on,” the SP added.
-
Police get one-day of MLA Simarjeet Bains remand in Verka plant trespass case
A local court on Monday sent Lok Insaaf Party chief and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains on judicial remand amidst heated argument between after Bains' son Ajaypreet Singh Bains and Chandan Rai Dhanda, the son of former SAD MLA Harish Rai Dhanda. Both had reportedly entered into an argument in the courtroom over “shrugging of shoulders”. Earlier during the day, prosecution council demanded an extension of police remand for another day in the rape case.
-
Middukhera murder: HC dismisses anticipatory bail plea of Moose Wala’s manager
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of the manager of slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Shagunpreet Singh, in the murder case of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera. Taking note of the status report submitted by the Punjab Police, the high court bench of justice Anoop Chitkara observed that “the prosecution has collected sufficient evidence pointing out a prima facie case”.
-
Mohali MLA building castles in air: Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu
Reacting to the statement of Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh that there will be a major change in the Mohali municipal corporation soon, city mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on Monday said the AAP MLA was “building castles in the air”.
-
Explosion in automobile factory claims two lives in Rohtak
Two labourers were killed and three others were injured in an explosion at an automobile factory in Rohtak on Monday. The victims, Naresh and Bijender, hailed from Uttar Pradesh. The injured were rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, where they are undergoing treatment. IMT station house officer Kailash Chander said the blast took place in a pipeline. “We are investigating the case thoroughly,” he said.
-
Drain breach:100 acres of standing crop inundated in Panipat
Around 100 acres of standing crop was inundated due to a breach in Drain 1 near Siwah village in Panipat on Monday. Farmers said the breach was caused due to heavy rainfall in the district, which caused the drain to overflow. “Water spread over 100 acres following the breach, but officials did not take note of the breach for several hours,” said one of the affected farmers, Kuldeep Singh.
