400 schools in Punjab have no teacher, 1,600 have only one: State education minister
Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Sunday said that out of the 20,000 government schools in the state, 400 were without teachers and 1,600 schools had only one teacher, while quoting a survey conducted by his department.
Bains said this while addressing students during an interaction held at local Guru Nanak Stadium. The minister said that a survey was underway in the Punjab to identify schools on the basis of infrastructure, including classrooms, labs, staff, playgrounds, toilets, desks etc.
“It is sad that even after 75 years of independence, the infrastructure of government schools in the state is not satisfactory,” said Bains.
He said that his government was in the process of finalising formalities to send 60 principals and teachers to Canada, UK and Singapore where they will be trained by top educators, thus helping to improve the standard of education in government schools of the state.
Encouraging entrepreneurship among students
The education minister also announced the introduction of the ‘Business Blasters’ programme in 100 government schools as a pilot project to develop entrepreneurial skills among the students of Classes 11 and 12. He said that seed money of ₹2,000 would be provided to each student to support their innovative business ideas. He said the same programme was being run successfully in Delhi government’s schools.
Bains said that there was no dearth of talent among government schools students and by supporting their business ideas, the government could help them become successful entrepreneurs after completing studies from schools and colleges. Further, the programme will build confidence among students, he added.
-
Independence Day: 5 iconic places in Bengaluru that are illuminated in tricolour
The country is celebrating the 75th Independence Day and many iconic places across the nation have been decorated with tri-coloured lights. Vidhana Soudha Vidhana Soudha is illuminated in tri colour from August 15 as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations and thousands of people have been visiting the place at night to experience the lighting.2.
-
No ‘hello’, only 'Vande Mataram' for calls, Maharashtra officials told: Report
“We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence, I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hellonewly-appointed Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwarwar announced, news agency PTI reported. He said a formal government order on the same will be out by August 18. The minister made the announcement in one of his first decisions, shortly after chief minister Eknath Shinde handed out portfolios in the state cabinet.
-
HP cabinet gives nod for setting up 76 model wellness centres
Himachal Pradesh cabinet has given the nod for setting up 76 model health wellness centres. The state cabinet met on Saturday evening wherein it decided to open patwar circle Spilo in Pooh tehsil of Kinnaur district to facilitate the people of the area. It also decided to create patwar circle Shikroha under Sadar Bilaspur tehsil. It gave its approval to create Kanungo circle Kelodhar under Chachiot tehsil of Mandi district.
-
HP apple growers dissatisfied with opening prices announced by Adani
Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella organisation of different farmers' unions, have rejected the prices announced by Adani Agri Fresh – a company that imports fruit. Sourced from farmers in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. The fruit supply chains in Himachal have announced a marginal increase in the opening price for A-grade premium apples for Rs 76 per kilogram against Rs 72 it offered last year.
-
Gunfight breaks out with terrorists in Rajouri
A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Kandra Hill area of Rajouri, officials said on Sunday. Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Today, around 7.30pm, an operational contact was established by troops of Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and SOG with terrorists at Kandra Hill in Rajouri.” A senior police officer said that a team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Kandra Hill on a specific input.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics