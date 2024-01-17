4,000 government houses in Chandigarh to have rooftop solar plants

​To generate green energy, the UT administration has decided to install rooftop solar power plants in around 4,000 government houses in the city. Earlier, the Chandigarh administration had installed rooftop solar power plants on approximately 1,500 government houses located across Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Chandigarh Renewable Energy Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) will set up these plants, which will have a capacity of about 12 MWp (megawatt peak). The UT administration has also written to the governments of Haryana and Punjab in this regard.

Earlier, the UT administration had installed rooftop solar power plants on approximately 1,500 government houses located across the city.

The UT administration had set a target to achieve 75 MWp generation by December 2023 but failed to achieve it. At present, more than 63.59 MWp solar power capacity has been installed in the city. Among all union territories, Chandigarh had topped the country in solar power generation.

To develop the UT as a model solar city, the administration has aimed to achieve a target of 100 MWp by 2025. An official said a road map was being prepared to meet the solar power generation of the city by 2030. He said two floating solar power plants of 3MWp capacity are to be set up at tank number 5 and 6 and another (2.5 MWp) at tank number 1 and 2 at the waterworks in Sector 39.

Four canal-top solar photo voltaic (SPV) power plants on the N-Choe and Patiala ki Rao seasonal rivulets in the city had also been planned.