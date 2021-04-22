400th Parkash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur: SGPC cancels plan of grand events

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday decided to cancel the plan of grand events that were scheduled to be held to mark the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur, the ninth Sikh master.

The gurdwara body has also dedicated its Guru Ram Das Charitable Hospital for the treatment of Covid patients. SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur said, “Grand celebrations were scheduled to be held at Bhai Gurdas Ji Nagar, but due to surge in Covid cases, these ceremonies will now be held at the Diwan Hall of Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib at the Golden Temple.”

“A series of events is being organised at Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal, the birthplace of the ninth Guru, in Amritsar, which is being telecast live through various platforms. Links would be provided to the channels for live coverage of the events from April 29 to May 1.”