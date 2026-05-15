402-cr sanctioned for revamp of Amritsar railway station: Bittu

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Thursday announced ₹402 crore for the redevelopment of Amritsar railway station with an additional ₹100 crore for new platforms.

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Thursday announced ₹ 402 crore for the redevelopment of Amritsar railway station with an additional ₹ 100 crore for new platforms.

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“The project envisages world-class passenger facilities while giving a new identity to the holy city of Amritsar,” Bittu, the minister of state for railways, said. He also flagged off the Amrit Bharat Express, a modern non-AC train, connecting Amritsar with New Jalpaiguri.

“The proposed redevelopment project, with an estimated cost of approximately ₹402 crore, will transform Amritsar railway station into a modern, passenger-friendly, and future-ready transport hub. In addition, ₹100 crore has been sanctioned for the reconstruction and augmentation of an additional five platforms,” Bittu said.

Bittu said the railways have envisioned a revamped station that reflects the grandeur and cultural essence of the holy city.

“Under the master plan, major yard remodelling and augmentation works are proposed to cater to future passenger and operational requirements. The station will be expanded with five additional platforms, two on the North side and three on the South side, along with five additional passenger loop lines to improve train handling capacity and reduce congestion”, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and railway minister Ashwani Vaishnaw, Bittu said that the new train will strengthen the connectivity between North India and the Eastern states. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and railway minister Ashwani Vaishnaw, Bittu said that the new train will strengthen the connectivity between North India and the Eastern states. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The train will significantly benefit migrant workers, students, businessmen, tourists, pilgrims, and families travelling between Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal. The service will directly connect important cities and towns, including Ludhiana, Ambala, Gorakhpur, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Forbesganj, Siliguri and several other important destinations,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The train will significantly benefit migrant workers, students, businessmen, tourists, pilgrims, and families travelling between Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal. The service will directly connect important cities and towns, including Ludhiana, Ambala, Gorakhpur, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Forbesganj, Siliguri and several other important destinations,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bittu said the railway budget allocation for Punjab has increased to ₹5,673 crore in 2026-27, nearly 25 times higher than the annual average allocation during 2009-14. Projects worth over ₹26,000 crore are currently under execution across the state, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bittu said the railway budget allocation for Punjab has increased to ₹5,673 crore in 2026-27, nearly 25 times higher than the annual average allocation during 2009-14. Projects worth over ₹26,000 crore are currently under execution across the state, he added. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Surjit Singh ...Read More Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran. Read Less

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