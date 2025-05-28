Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
40-year-old man from UP dies of Covid-19 in Chandigarh hospital

ByPriyanka Thakur
May 28, 2025 02:44 PM IST

The patient, who worked in Ludhiana, had been referred to Government Medical College and Hospital with respiratory problems two days ago. On Tuesday, he tested positive for Covid-19 and died early on Wednesday morning.

A 40-year-old patient from Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, who was referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, from Ludhiana died after testing positive for Covid-19, medical superintendent GP Thami said on Wednesday.

A 40-year-old patient from Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, who was referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, from Ludhiana died on Wednesday after testing positive for Covid-19. (Representational photo)

This is the first reported case of Covid-19 in Chandigarh amid the recent surge in the infection across the country.

The patient, who worked in Ludhiana, had been referred to the Chandigarh hospital with respiratory problems two days ago. On Tuesday, he tested positive for Covid-19 and died early on Wednesday morning.

The patient was in isolation in the hospital’s Covid-19 ward.

The death comes a day after a 25-year-old man tested positive for Covid-19 in Ferozepur. All those who came in contact with him are being traced as a precautionary measure, officials said on Wednesday. The man, working in a private firm in Gurugram, arrived in Ferozepur a few days ago to stay with his parents as he was unwell. He then tested positive for coronavirus, health officials said. Taking immediate action, the health department isolated him at home. Ferozepur civil surgeon Dr Rajwinder Kaur said there was nothing to panic and that all precautionary measures were being taken.

A 51-year-old woman from Yamunanagar in Haryana had tested positive for Covid-19 at a private hospital in Mohali last week.

