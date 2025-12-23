40-year-old man stabbed to death in Mullanpur

A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death by an unidentified assailant in Mullanpur on Monday afternoon, police said. The victim has been identified as Harvinder Singh, a resident of the area. Police reached the spot after receiving information and sent the body for post-mortem examination. A case of murder has been registered. (iStock)

According to the police, Harvinder Singh had returned to his village from Dubai about five years ago and had not gone back since. He was earning his livelihood locally through small jobs.

The incident took place between 12.30 pm and 1 pm. As per the initial investigation, an unidentified turbaned youth approached Harvinder Singh and told him that he wanted to talk to him. The accused then took Harvinder about 50 metres away from the taxi stand to a relatively isolated spot. There, the assailant stabbed Harvinder in the abdomen with a sharp-edged weapon and fled from the scene.

Despite his injuries, Harvinder Singh raised the alarm and managed to reach the nearby taxi stand. Eyewitnesses said they were sitting near the taxi stand when they saw a young man, appearing to be around 25 years old, talking to Harvinder for a few minutes before leaving with him. Shortly after, Harvinder returned in a bleeding condition.

People present at the taxi stand rushed him to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, Chandigarh, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Mullanpur station house officer (SHO), inspector Amandeep Tarika said that police teams are investigating the case from all angles. “We are scanning CCTV footage from the area to understand how the incident occurred and to establish the motive behind the crime. Efforts are on to trace and arrest the accused,” he said.

Police said further investigation is underway and more details will emerge after examining CCTV footage and recording statements of witnesses.