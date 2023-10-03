: The Kurukshetra agriculture department has challaned 41 farmers for burning crop residue. 41 farmers challaned for stubble burning in Kurukshetra (ANI)

According to the information given by the agriculture department, the farmers have been fined ₹1.05 lakh and they have been told to comply with the orders or FIRs will be registered against them.

Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Shantanu Sharma has issued strict directions to the field staff to keep a vigil in the district and take immediate action if any farmer is found burning crop waste.

The officials from the agriculture department reveal that they had got information about stubble burning from 49 locations and during the physical verification, 41 incidents were confirmed and the challans were issued against the farmers.

The deputy commissioner has advised farmers that they should not burn crop waste and they can take advantage of government schemes introduced for crop waste management.

A total of 3,661 cases of stubble burning were reported in 2022. As many as 120 cases of crop residue burning were reported so far this year from the start of harvesting cycle from Sept 25.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON