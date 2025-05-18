Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

43-year-old Nagpur woman missing in Ladakh, search on

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
May 18, 2025 05:42 AM IST

Ladakh police said they have no clue of Sunita’s whereabouts so far; search parties are working and her 15-year-old son is with the child welfare committee

The Ladakh Police have been on toes in tracing a 43-year-old woman from Nagpur who was reported missing from her hotel in Kargil three to four days ago, said officials.

According to the information available, the woman and her son had checked into Border View hotel on May 9 or 1 (Representational image)
According to the information available, the woman and her son had checked into Border View hotel on May 9 or 1 (Representational image)

Police said they have no clue of Sunita’s whereabouts so far.

“Search parties are working. Her 15-year-old son is with the child welfare committee, and he will be handed over to his guardians, who are arriving from Nagpur,” said Kargil additional superintendent of police (ASP) Nitin Yadav, and added that they were in touch with the Nagpur police.

“We have questioned the child, and we are searching for the woman,” said Yadav.

According to the information available, the woman and her son had checked into Border View hotel on May 9 or 10.

Yadav said he has come across unverified reports that the woman has crossed over to Pakistan. “However, there is no official confirmation so far,” he added.

The woman formerly worked as nurse in a Nagpur hospital.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 43-year-old Nagpur woman missing in Ladakh, search on
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On