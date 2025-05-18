43-year-old Nagpur woman missing in Ladakh, search on

The Ladakh Police have been on toes in tracing a 43-year-old woman from Nagpur who was reported missing from her hotel in Kargil three to four days ago, said officials. According to the information available, the woman and her son had checked into Border View hotel on May 9 or 1 (Representational image)

Police said they have no clue of Sunita’s whereabouts so far.

“Search parties are working. Her 15-year-old son is with the child welfare committee, and he will be handed over to his guardians, who are arriving from Nagpur,” said Kargil additional superintendent of police (ASP) Nitin Yadav, and added that they were in touch with the Nagpur police.

“We have questioned the child, and we are searching for the woman,” said Yadav.

Yadav said he has come across unverified reports that the woman has crossed over to Pakistan. “However, there is no official confirmation so far,” he added.

The woman formerly worked as nurse in a Nagpur hospital.