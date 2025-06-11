Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

450-kg paneer seized in Bapudham Colony

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 11, 2025 07:25 PM IST

Officials seized 450 kg of paneer from a shop and vehicle in Bapudham Colony for lacking FSSAI licenses; samples sent for testing.

(Blurb) Traders were sans FSSAI licence, say officials; samples sent for examination

450-kg paneer seized in Bapudham Colony
450-kg paneer seized in Bapudham Colony

Food safety officials seized 450-kg paneer from a shop as well as from a vehicle parked nearby in Bapudham Colony during a surprise check on Wednesday. Two challans have been issued under Section 63 of the Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006, to both — the shopkeeper and the vehicle operator — for selling food items without having licence from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The shop was being operated from house number 714/2, officials said, adding that the action was taken on the directions of health secretary-cum-commissioner, food safety.

According to officials, paneer samples were collected from both places. Besides, samples of desi ghee and curd were also collected. Officials said the same would be sent to a food lab for examination, and further action would be taken accordingly.

Food safety officials appealed to the residents to purchase food items only from authorised shops which observe complete hygiene and use quality products. If anyone comes across any issue, it can be reported to the department of food safety and standards, director of health services, Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 450-kg paneer seized in Bapudham Colony
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On