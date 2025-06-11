(Blurb) Traders were sans FSSAI licence, say officials; samples sent for examination 450-kg paneer seized in Bapudham Colony

Food safety officials seized 450-kg paneer from a shop as well as from a vehicle parked nearby in Bapudham Colony during a surprise check on Wednesday. Two challans have been issued under Section 63 of the Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006, to both — the shopkeeper and the vehicle operator — for selling food items without having licence from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The shop was being operated from house number 714/2, officials said, adding that the action was taken on the directions of health secretary-cum-commissioner, food safety.

According to officials, paneer samples were collected from both places. Besides, samples of desi ghee and curd were also collected. Officials said the same would be sent to a food lab for examination, and further action would be taken accordingly.

Food safety officials appealed to the residents to purchase food items only from authorised shops which observe complete hygiene and use quality products. If anyone comes across any issue, it can be reported to the department of food safety and standards, director of health services, Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.