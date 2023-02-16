4,560 new police posts to end discrimination in promotions: Vij

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said that the approval of creating 4,560 new posts in the police department will end discrimination in police promotions in the oldest ranges of Ambala, Karnal and Hisar.

He said with this, the cops employed in these three ranges of the state will be able to get promotion at par with their counterparts in new ranges of Gurugram and Faridabad.

Speaking to reporters at his residence here earlier in the day, the minister said he had received several applications on the issue and efforts were being made to remove this long-pending and unresolved issue of disparity.

“Cops from these three ranges were left far behind in promotion compared to those in the two other ranges. For instance, a policeman is at the post of a hawaldar or an ASI in Ambala, while his batchmate in Gurugram has been promoted to an inspector. To resolve this, about 4,560 new posts have been created. The CM has cleared the proposal and currently, this matter is pending with the finance department and I’m hopeful it will be done soon,” he said.

As per the numbers, there will be 1,970 posts of sub-inspectors, out of which 1,824 will be for males and 146 for females. Similarly, 1,848 posts of assistant sub-inspectors will be created, out of which 1,790 will be for males and 58 for females.

Out of the total 718 posts of head constables, 694 posts will go for the male category, while 24 posts will be for female cops, it has been learnt.

An IPS officer had earlier told HT that Ambala is one of the oldest districts, while places in South Haryana like Gurugram or Faridabad that were earlier part of Rewari Range, became Commissionerate. Thus, this created more police stations that required more police and the personnel got more promotions, unlike in Ambala or neighbouring districts where the vacancies remained low and cops here had to suffer.

Later in the day, Vij heard several complaints from the residents of his constituency at ‘Janata Darbar’ in the presence of officials from every department.

Vij said officials have been told to submit the Action Taken Report (ATR) of the complaint in the next darbar.

On the occasion, the minister also attached the first “President’s Colour Award” on the uniform of Haryana Police.