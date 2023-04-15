Labourer killed as her sari gets entangled in cement mixer
A woman labourer, Bina Kumari, died in Indri town of Karnal after her sari got entangled in a cement mixer machine, where she had been working for five years.
A 45-year-old woman labourer was killed after her sari got entangled in a cement mixer machine, at a construction site in Indri town of Karnal. The deceased has been identified as Bina Kumari, a resident of Madhya Pradesh. Police said she was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead. Indri police station in-charge Vinod Kumar said the woman had been working with a private contractor for the past five years. He said the body has been handed over to family members after post-mortem and investigation is on in the case. HTC