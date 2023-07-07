Speeding car claims scooterist’s life in Panchkula

A 46-year-old scooterist was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Koohni Sahib gurdwara at Mansa Devi Complex on Thursday. A case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mansa Devi police station in Panchkula. (iStock)

The deceased, Ashok Kumar, 46, was a resident of New Indira Colony, Manimajra, and worked as a sanitation worker at Swastik Vihar, Mansa Devi Complex.

His son Tinku Kumar, who works as a sewerman at Hotel Mountview, Sector 10, Chandigarh, told the police that his father left home for work on his Honda Activa around 7.30 am. After sometime, he received a call from his cousin, informing that his father had met with an accident near Koohni Sahib gurdwara.

He alleged that his father was hit by a Punjab registered Maruti Ertiga that sped away after the accident.

An injured Ashok was rushed to the Manimajra civil hospital, where he was declared brought dead. His body was moved to the mortuary of the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, for autopsy.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mansa Devi police station against the unidentified car driver.

Khanna youth killed in Mohali hit-and-run

Mohali A speeding car left a 24-year-old Khanna native dead in yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali.

Police said the deceased, Ravinder Singh, who lived on rent in Mohali, worked for Zomato.

His father, Baldev Singh, alerted the police about the accident.

He said he had come from Khanna on July 2 to visit his son. On July 3, he and his son were going from Balongi to Mohali city for some work around 10.30 pm.

While he was riding a scooter, his son was on a motorcycle. When they reached Barmajra village turn, a car, bearing a Haryana number, hit his son’s motorcycle from behind and drove off.

With the help of passers-by, he took his son to the Phase-6 civil hospital, where doctors referred him to PGIMER considering his critical condition. But he succumbed to his injuries the next day.

Acting on Baldev’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) of the IPC against the absconding car driver. ASI Balbir Singh, the investigating officer, said they had the car’s registration number and the driver will be arrested soon.

