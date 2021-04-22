47% of Covid cases in Mohali in 26-45 age bracket

Patients aged between 26 and 45 accounted for 47% of the total Covid-19 cases reported in Mohali so far in April.

The district’s figures, provided by the health department, are in line with the second wave trends in the country, where more young patients are getting infected.

As many as 5,123 of the 10,917 patients between April 1 and 20 were in the 26-45 age group.

Those in the 46-60 age bracket formed the second largest proportion of cases – 21%, followed by those aged over 60 at 14%.

Youngsters aged between 16 and 25 constituted 13% cases, while those aged 15 and below made up 5% of the tally.

61% deceased aged over 60

Among the 75 fatalities in the same period, 61% (46) were senior citizens, and 31% (23) were aged between 46 and 60.

Patients in the 26-45 age group formed 7% of all deaths, and the district saw only one death among the population aged 16 to 25.

More men infected

Of the total cases, 6,262 were men, 4,647 women and eight transgenders, while the deaths comprised 48 men and 27 women.

Also, 47% cases (5,117) were reported from Mohali’s urban areas, followed by Dera Bassi sub-division with 29%, which comprises Dera Bassi, Dhakoli and Lalru that had 3,189 cases in these 20 days.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said the younger population was moving about freely and socialising without any precautions, leading to more cases among them, while senior citizens were more cautious in dealing with the pandemic.

Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said in the second surge, the UK variant of Covid-19 was spreading quickly across Punjab, as it had a higher transmission rate, and the youth not exercising safety measures was only making matters worse.

“The urban areas are more affected with regards to daily cases, while the fatalities are higher in rural areas. Mohali is among the worst-affected districts in Punjab. Residents must wear masks and maintain social distancing while venturing out,” she said.